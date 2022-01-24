Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 37,703 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,703 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

