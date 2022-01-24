Contrasting First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get First Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 34.25% 12.07% 1.37% SVB Financial Group 31.79% 18.95% 1.23%

This table compares First Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $319.03 million 5.01 $81.48 million $3.82 11.74 SVB Financial Group $4.08 billion 8.36 $1.21 billion $32.76 17.76

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 SVB Financial Group 0 6 11 0 2.65

First Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. SVB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $796.81, suggesting a potential upside of 36.97%. Given SVB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats First Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit; safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments. The SVB Private Bank segment offers a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment focuses on venture capital investments. The SVB Leerink segment engages in equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research, and sales and trading for growth and innovation-minded healthcare and life science companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.