Contrasting Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for First Bancshares and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 3 4 6 0 2.23

First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.33%. Given First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancshares has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Bancshares pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancshares and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $221.22 million 3.54 $52.51 million $3.01 12.39 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion 3.45 $1.70 billion $0.49 11.16

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 29.32% 9.50% 1.15% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51%

Summary

First Bancshares beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc. (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers. Loans are provided for a variety of general corporate purposes, including financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate and construction and land development. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage banking services, including construction financing, for conventional and government insured home loans to be sold in the secondary market. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, MS.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.