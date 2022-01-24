Cormark Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$27.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian downgraded Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Altius Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.67.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

TSE:ALS opened at C$16.92 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.48 and a 1-year high of C$19.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$696.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.16.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.