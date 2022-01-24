Corning (GLW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLW opened at $35.06 on Monday. Corning has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

