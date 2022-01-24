Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,274,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,206,000 after buying an additional 206,310 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $480.06. 31,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,512. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.