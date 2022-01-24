Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 134.83%.

In related news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

