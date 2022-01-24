Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $30,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $147,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.39 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.