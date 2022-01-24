Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COVTY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. Covestro has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

