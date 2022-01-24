Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of CR traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 394,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,778. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

