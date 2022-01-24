Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.