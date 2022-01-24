Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Athene were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

