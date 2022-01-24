Creative Planning Grows Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BCE were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BCE by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,898,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,940,000 after acquiring an additional 248,904 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

