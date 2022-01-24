Creative Planning Has $867,000 Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Creative Planning lessened its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $375.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.54. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $365.98 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.