Creative Planning Sells 7,089 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Relx were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,096,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 375,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Relx by 2,544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 343,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Relx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,079 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RELX opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

