Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Credicorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

NYSE:BAP opened at $137.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

