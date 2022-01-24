Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of CS stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

