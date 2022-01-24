Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€139.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €133.31 ($151.49).

AIR opened at €113.40 ($128.86) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €112.45. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

