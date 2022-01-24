Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CRCT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,346,259 shares of company stock valued at $32,039,958 and have sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,764. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

