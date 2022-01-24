Critical Review: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Provident Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.19 $7.56 million $1.16 14.66 Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.26 $3.16 million $1.05 13.71

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Provident Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 22.47% 6.91% 0.74% Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24%

Summary

Provident Financial beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.