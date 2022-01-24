CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.98.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

