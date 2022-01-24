CustomContractNetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $36,706.87 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 88% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $36,706.87 and approximately $363.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 90.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.00301215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

