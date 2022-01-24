DA Davidson Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after buying an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,926,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

