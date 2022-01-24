Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTRUY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Shares of DTRUY opened at $18.44 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.