Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaos were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 103.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Danaos by 162.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter valued at $1,950,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Danaos by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

DAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $78.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

