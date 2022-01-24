Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $425,712.53 and approximately $2,289.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.42 or 0.06620542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,440.08 or 0.99318584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,091,360 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

