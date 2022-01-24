David Hodkin Sells 1,100,376 Shares of Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) Stock

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) insider David Hodkin sold 1,100,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £7,933,710.96 ($10,825,093.41).

Shares of LON CLG traded down GBX 37 ($0.50) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 673 ($9.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,064. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 693.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 760.66. The company has a market cap of £688.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. Clipper Logistics plc has a one year low of GBX 506 ($6.90) and a one year high of GBX 910 ($12.42).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Clipper Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Clipper Logistics Company Profile

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

