Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070,604 shares during the period. DiDi Global accounts for about 1.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.99% of DiDi Global worth $354,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIDI stock traded down 0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 83,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,415,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 4.18 and a 12 month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

