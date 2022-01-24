Davis Selected Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Eaton were worth $29,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 111.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN traded down $3.87 on Monday, reaching $156.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

