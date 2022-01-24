Davis Selected Advisers Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,494,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,000. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.47% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after buying an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,195,000 after buying an additional 1,723,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

NYSE:TECK traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 151,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.