Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after buying an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

NYSE:RE traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.23. 4,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.56 and a 200 day moving average of $265.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.63 and a 1-year high of $294.75.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

