DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) PT Raised to GBX 7,900 at UBS Group

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 7,700 ($105.06) to GBX 7,900 ($107.79) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCC stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. DCC has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.1259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

