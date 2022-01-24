Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) vs. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Critical Review

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems 4.01% 13.01% 5.14%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blend Labs and Decisionpoint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 1 6 0 2.86 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 172.25%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blend Labs and Decisionpoint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.86 $2.86 million $0.34 22.94

Decisionpoint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats Blend Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

