Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 125298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

