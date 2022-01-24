Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €139.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €155.88 ($177.13).

ETR DHER opened at €74.60 ($84.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion and a PE ratio of -8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($161.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €101.03 and a 200-day moving average of €112.76.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

