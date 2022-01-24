Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 115,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

JELD stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.46. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

