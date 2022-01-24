Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 217.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

