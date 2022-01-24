Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $43.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

