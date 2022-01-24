Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 54.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $402.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

