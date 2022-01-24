Deutsche Bank AG Sells 390 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX opened at $39.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.