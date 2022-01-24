Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $148.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Shares of CHKP opened at $125.07 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $119,675,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

