Dexlab (DXL) Price Tops $0.20

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Dexlab has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $149,716.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.34 or 0.06600588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,146.68 or 0.99855660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Dexlab Coin Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

