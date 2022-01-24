DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,113 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.20 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

