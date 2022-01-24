DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $9.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRH. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 42,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

