Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $369,486.26 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $369,486.26 and $6.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00417915 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

