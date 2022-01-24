Digiwage (WAGE) Price Tops $0.0006

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 44.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market cap of $26,994.96 and approximately $23.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

