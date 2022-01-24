disBalancer Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $109,008.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.82 or 0.06626003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00056498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,555.42 or 0.99766896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006432 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,750,126 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.