Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Diversey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Diversey by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Diversey by 2.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversey stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diversey has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

