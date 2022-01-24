Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of D stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

