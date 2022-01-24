Donut Hits Market Cap of $487,181.33 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $487,181.33 and $3,176.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.94 or 0.06590196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00057446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.96 or 0.99550782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006713 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

